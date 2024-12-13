Discovery Channel Partners with IAEA to Launch Educational Series on Nuclear S&T

Discovery Channel has announced a strategic partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to air a series of educational short films about nuclear science and technology. The campaign, aimed at educating the public on how nuclear-based solutions can address global issues, will debut in 2025 and air across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Jamie Cooke, General Manager at Warner Bros. Discovery Central East Europe, Türkiye, and the Middle East, expressed excitement about the collaboration. “This new partnership with the IAEA is a great example of how we use our media to educate and inspire positive change,” he said. “Discovery Channel reaches over 40 million viewers across the EMEA region each month, and we’re thrilled to offer our audience the opportunity to learn how nuclear science can improve lives and advance the environmental sustainability agenda.”

The partnership will introduce ‘Good To Know,’ a series of educational videos that highlight the positive impact of nuclear science. The first batch of videos, set to be released in January 2025, will cover topics such as nuclear-based solutions to address drought, cancer, and plastic pollution. The videos will be available both on television and online, ensuring a wide reach across the region.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “We are thrilled to work with Discovery Channel to spread the word about the incredible potential of nuclear science. From using radiation to recycle plastics to developing plants more resilient to climate change, our work is advancing innovation. Recently, the IAEA sent seeds into space to develop stronger plant variants, assisted scientists in Antarctica to measure plastic pollution, and helped conservationists use radiotracers to fight rhino poaching.”

Grossi emphasized the diverse range of applications of nuclear science and the IAEA’s role in combating issues like hunger, disease, and climate change. “This collaboration with Discovery Channel allows us to share these fascinating stories and innovations with a much larger audience.”

Sophie Boutaud de la Combe, IAEA Director of Communications, expressed pride in the IAEA’s film productions, which are created by a dedicated video team featuring award-winning cinematographers. She noted, “It is rewarding to see our original footage reach a broader audience through Discovery Channel. We believe that compelling and accurate storytelling is key to explaining the practical benefits of nuclear science in our everyday lives.”

The partnership comes at a significant time as Discovery Channel prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2025. The upcoming educational series aligns with the channel’s commitment to using media for meaningful, educational purposes. The collaboration with the IAEA marks a new milestone in bringing innovative, nuclear-powered solutions to a global audience.