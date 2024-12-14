Left Menu

The Rise of AI and Drones in Modern Warfare

Ukrainian maritime drones armed with machine guns surprised Russian forces, highlighting the increasing role of unmanned systems and AI in modern conflicts. As warfare evolves with these technologies, significant investments are being made to advance defense capabilities, underscoring their importance in potential future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 04:22 IST
On December 6, Ukrainian maritime drones, armed seemingly with machine guns, engaged Russian helicopter gunships and patrol boats, turning the tables on the attackers. This unexpected defense highlights the evolving nature of warfare, with unmanned systems and AI taking center stage.

According to Ukraine's security service, the SBU, these robotic vessels managed to fend off the Russian units, potentially causing casualties. The engagement underscores the increasing reliance on high-tech weaponry as both Ukraine and other nations invest heavily in such technologies.

Western and Ukrainian efforts continue to integrate advanced technologies in defense strategies, altering the future of conflicts. This is particularly evident in Ukraine, where both traditional and state-of-the-art warfare systems are being deployed against Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

