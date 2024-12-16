Left Menu

SLK Software Expands Nearshore Capabilities with Strategic Investment in Mexico

SLK Software has strategically invested in Grey Matter Innovationz, Mexico to form GMI-SLK MEXICO, enhancing their nearshore delivery capabilities and strengthening their presence in Latin America. This move aims to provide cost-effective, rapid scaling solutions and improve service delivery to US-based clients, leveraging Latin America's geographic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cincinnati | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:35 IST
SLK Software Expands Nearshore Capabilities with Strategic Investment in Mexico
  • Country:
  • United States

SLK Software, a global technology services leader, has made a strategic investment in Grey Matter Innovationz, Mexico, to form GMI-SLK MEXICO. This collaboration aims to strengthen SLK's presence in Latin America and enhance service delivery across the US market.

The newly formed entity will provide localized support, ensuring continuous customer service, and offer CAPEX-friendly options for scaling up operations. This strategic move is crafted to boost SLK's competitiveness and align with the growing demand for nearshore delivery capabilities, which offer geographic proximity and cultural alignment with US clients.

Executives from both companies highlighted the importance of this partnership in accessing Latin America's skilled workforce, aiming for operational excellence and cost-efficiency. The investment positions SLK and GMI to offer innovative solutions tailored for the dynamic business landscape and cater to industries, including healthcare and financial services, through advanced digitalization and nearshoring strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024