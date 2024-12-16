African Youth Entrepreneurs Embark on Transformative Tech Study Tour in South Korea

Twenty young entrepreneurs from eight African nations are immersing themselves in South Korea's dynamic tech ecosystem as part of a two-week study tour, organized by the African Development Bank Group’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab. Representing diverse sectors like agritech and health, the participants aim to gain investment, insights, and collaboration opportunities from one of the world’s leading technology hubs.

The entrepreneurs, hailing from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda, were chosen from 133 ventures that competed in last month’s Africa Tech Startup Forum. This forum is a key part of the Lab's project, Leveraging the Entrepreneurial and Innovation Success of Korea to Strengthen African Enterprise Support. Participants presented business models during a virtual acceleration program designed to train and connect African technology ventures to global opportunities.

Engagement with Korea’s Leading Institutions

The delegation’s itinerary includes visits to:

LG Science Park and the Global Startup Centre, hubs of South Korea’s tech innovation.

The Korea Software Technology Association, supporting cutting-edge software development.

Meetings with unicorn companies—startups valued at over $1 billion.

Global Digital Innovation Network, facilitating Korean startups’ international expansion.

In addition to institutional visits, the group will participate in high-profile events, such as the K Startup Grand Challenge, the Africa Innovation Networking Gala, and COMEUP Korea, which connects Korean startups with global investors.

Voices of African Entrepreneurs

Uche Ezadinachi, founder of Kenya-based Zuri Health, views the trip as a learning opportunity: “Korea is a technology-driven society, and this tour offers insights into adopting similar advancements in Africa,” she said. “We’ll also share our experiences, fostering a two-way exchange of knowledge.”

David Chen, co-founder of Rwanda’s Kapsule, emphasized the importance of networking: “This trip is about building relationships and linking with health tech innovators in Asia,” he said.

Gender and Youth Inclusion

The delegation comprises entrepreneurs aged 18–35, with more than one-third of the participants being women. This reflects a commitment to promoting gender equity in Africa's entrepreneurial landscape.

Broader Goals: Jobs for Youth and Innovation

The study tour is part of the African Development Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy, funded by the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund. Martha Phiri, the Bank’s Director of Human Capital, Youth, and Skills Development, highlighted the initiative’s transformative potential: “This program empowers young entrepreneurs to expand their ventures, fostering significant job creation across the continent.”

Ndeye Absa Gningue, Innovation Platform Officer managing the Lab, added: “We are dedicated to creating platforms where young entrepreneurs can unlock their full potential. This is just the beginning of a broader collaboration to support their growth.”

Impact and Future Aspirations

The African Development Bank envisions long-term benefits from this initiative, fostering sustainable partnerships between Africa and South Korea. Through exposure to cutting-edge innovations and the establishment of strategic connections, these entrepreneurs are expected to return equipped with the skills and networks to drive transformative change in Africa’s tech ecosystems.

The tour underscores a shared vision of collaboration between Africa and South Korea, leveraging innovation to create economic opportunities and solve pressing challenges on both continents.