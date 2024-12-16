Left Menu

Mobupps Welcomes Marketing Maverick: Siddharth Barman Joins as VP

Mobupps has appointed Siddharth Barman as the new Vice President of Marketing. Barman, with his extensive background in growth marketing, joins Mobupps to spearhead global growth initiatives. His role will focus on expanding the reach of Mobupps' key products across international markets, leveraging technological innovation and strategic alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:34 IST
Mobupps, a leading name in mobile advertising and technology solutions, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Barman as Vice President of Marketing. Barman, a seasoned expert with over 14 years in growth marketing and strategic partnerships, will direct Mobupps' global expansion strategy.

Before his role at Mobupps, Barman held key positions at Affle, contributing significantly to global product launches and market expansion. His extensive experience across the US, EU, LATAM, MENA, SEA, and India includes notable achievements in leading product innovation and building robust marketing teams, alongside his involvement in Affle's IPO in India.

Barman's new role at Mobupps will see him guiding the company's ambitious growth strategies for 2024 and beyond, focusing on product innovation and market penetration, particularly in emerging markets. His leadership is expected to enhance Mobupps' market reach and solidify its position within key industries such as CTV, iGaming, e-commerce, and entertainment.

