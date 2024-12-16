Left Menu

Afcons Infrastructure Shines at Innovation Awards 2024

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd received high accolades at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2024, being recognized among the Top 75 Innovative Companies. The company also secured two awards for its projects at the ET Infra Leadership Summit. These honors underscore Afcons' commitment to innovative engineering solutions.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd was recently honored at the prestigious CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2024, earning recognition as one of the Top 75 Innovative Companies. The event took place on December 13, 2024, spotlighting the company's dedication to innovative engineering and construction projects.

During the ET Infra Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Afcons further cemented its reputation by winning two awards for its outstanding projects. The UG1 Package of the Kolkata Metro and Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg PKG-14 were both celebrated for their excellence in Transportation Infrastructure. Mr. Udai Veer Singh received the awards on behalf of Afcons.

The CII event highlighted remarkable projects like the UG1 Package, featuring India's first underwater transportation tunnel and the deepest metro station. Additionally, Afcons presented its Chenab Railway Bridge project as a testament to its extreme engineering expertise.

