U.S. Ryder Cup Players to Receive Stipends for 2024 Competition

For the first time, U.S. Ryder Cup players will receive payment for participating in the biennial competition, a significant shift announced by the PGA of America.

In next year's edition at Bethpage Black, each player and the captain of the U.S. team will earn $500,000. Of this amount, $300,000 will be directed to charitable causes, while the remaining $200,000 will serve as a personal stipend.

This change is an increase from the $200,000 previously designated exclusively for charity, a policy in place since 1999. No players had requested compensation, with the PGA of America acknowledging past and present contributors for elevating the Ryder Cup to a premier global sports event.

