U.S. Ryder Cup Players to Receive Stipends for 2024 Competition

Starting in 2024, U.S. Ryder Cup players will be paid to participate in the event. Each player and the captain will receive $500,000, with $300,000 allocated to charity and $200,000 as a stipend. This marks an increase from the previous arrangement, emphasizing the contribution of past and present participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, U.S. Ryder Cup players will receive payment for participating in the biennial competition, a significant shift announced by the PGA of America.

In next year's edition at Bethpage Black, each player and the captain of the U.S. team will earn $500,000. Of this amount, $300,000 will be directed to charitable causes, while the remaining $200,000 will serve as a personal stipend.

This change is an increase from the $200,000 previously designated exclusively for charity, a policy in place since 1999. No players had requested compensation, with the PGA of America acknowledging past and present contributors for elevating the Ryder Cup to a premier global sports event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

