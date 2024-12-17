Laser-Powered Revolution: Japan and India's Plan to Clear Space Debris
Japanese and Indian space startups have partnered to explore using laser-equipped satellites for debris removal in orbit. They aim to address the growing challenge of space congestion. The project highlights technological collaboration between the two nations, with potential expansion into diverse sectors like manufacturing.
Tokyo's Orbital Lasers is developing technology to use laser energy to immobilize rotating space debris, allowing servicing spacecraft to dock more efficiently. This system is set for space demonstration by 2027, aligning with international regulations.
The collaboration emphasizes the strengthening ties between Japan and India, building on previous joint space missions and paving the way for extended cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.
