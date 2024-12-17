Left Menu

Laser-Powered Revolution: Japan and India's Plan to Clear Space Debris

Japanese and Indian space startups have partnered to explore using laser-equipped satellites for debris removal in orbit. They aim to address the growing challenge of space congestion. The project highlights technological collaboration between the two nations, with potential expansion into diverse sectors like manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, space startups from Japan and India have teamed up to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites to eliminate space debris. This initiative targets the pressing issue of orbital congestion.

Tokyo's Orbital Lasers is developing technology to use laser energy to immobilize rotating space debris, allowing servicing spacecraft to dock more efficiently. This system is set for space demonstration by 2027, aligning with international regulations.

The collaboration emphasizes the strengthening ties between Japan and India, building on previous joint space missions and paving the way for extended cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

