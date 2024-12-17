Laser-Powered Revolution: Japan and India's Plan to Clear Space Debris

In a groundbreaking move, space startups from Japan and India have teamed up to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites to eliminate space debris. This initiative targets the pressing issue of orbital congestion.

Tokyo's Orbital Lasers is developing technology to use laser energy to immobilize rotating space debris, allowing servicing spacecraft to dock more efficiently. This system is set for space demonstration by 2027, aligning with international regulations.

The collaboration emphasizes the strengthening ties between Japan and India, building on previous joint space missions and paving the way for extended cooperation in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

