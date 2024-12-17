Left Menu

Pai Machines Revolutionizes India's Construction Equipment Industry with Strategic Asset Purchase

Pai Machines, a subdivision of Infra Bazaar Tech Pvt Ltd, has acquired the manufacturing facilities of L&T Construction Equipment Limited. This strategic move supports Pai Machines' expansion and embraces the 'Make in India' initiative. The company aims to lead in sustainable, innovative construction equipment with electric technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST
Pai Machines, a newly established brand under Infra Bazaar Tech Pvt Ltd, has made a significant leap in the construction equipment sector by acquiring the manufacturing facilities of L&T Construction Equipment Limited. This strategic asset purchase is part of Pai Machines' broader plan to expand and integrate cutting-edge technologies in its machinery production.

With a production capacity exceeding 1,800 units, the facility, now under Pai Machines, aims to create next-generation electric machines focusing on sustainability and innovation. This move aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, promising to contribute substantially to the nation's infrastructure development and employment landscape.

The acquisition not only enhances Pai Machines' capability but also promises to transform the industry landscape by leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and telematics. Abhijeet Pai, founder of Pai Machines, envisions this venture as a stepping stone towards establishing a robust, future-ready infrastructure segment in India, aiming for sustainable solutions to meet modern needs.

