Celebrating Innovation: Amazon Gadget Awards 2024 Unveils Top Tech

Amazon.in has wrapped up its inaugural Amazon Gadget Awards 2024, honoring the finest gadgets and accessories on its platform. The winners were determined through an extensive online survey involving nearly 15,000 participants who voted for their top picks.

The awards highlighted favorite products in categories such as laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras, and smartwatches. Renowned brands like Apple, Sony, and Samsung took home awards, reflecting customer preferences and excellence in consumer technology.

The featured winners included products like the Apple MacBook Air M1 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These selections were made based on ratings and reviews, in association with 91mobiles, ensuring expertise and credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)