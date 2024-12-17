Left Menu

Celebrating Innovation: Amazon Gadget Awards 2024 Unveils Top Tech

Amazon.in concluded its first Gadget Awards 2024, celebrating the year's top tech gadgets through an online survey with 15,000 participants. The awards spanned categories like laptops, tablets, and cameras, highlighting consumer preferences and innovations from leading brands like Apple, Sony, and Samsung. Winners were based on ratings and reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:07 IST
Amazon.in has wrapped up its inaugural Amazon Gadget Awards 2024, honoring the finest gadgets and accessories on its platform. The winners were determined through an extensive online survey involving nearly 15,000 participants who voted for their top picks.

The awards highlighted favorite products in categories such as laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras, and smartwatches. Renowned brands like Apple, Sony, and Samsung took home awards, reflecting customer preferences and excellence in consumer technology.

The featured winners included products like the Apple MacBook Air M1 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These selections were made based on ratings and reviews, in association with 91mobiles, ensuring expertise and credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

