GTS and DITO Telecommunity Forge Strategic Telecom Partnership

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS) has signed a three-year exclusive deal with DITO Telecommunity, the fastest-growing telecom provider in the Philippines. This partnership aims to boost DITO's network security while exploring new revenue opportunities through advanced voice monetization and firewall services.

This agreement marks a crucial step for DITO in expanding its service offerings and consolidating its subscriber base, which now exceeds 14 million users since its launch. Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of GTS, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the support for DITO's growth and network optimization efforts beyond the Philippines.

Eric R. Alberto, CEO of DITO Telecommunity, highlighted the partnership's importance in expanding international voice capabilities and preventing potential revenue leakages. This move also underlines GTS's commitment to providing next-generation solutions to telecom operators worldwide while strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia.

