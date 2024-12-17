Left Menu

GTS and DITO Telecommunity Forge Strategic Telecom Partnership

Globe Teleservices has secured a three-year exclusive partnership with DITO Telecommunity in the Philippines to enhance network security and unlock new revenue streams through advanced voice monetization and firewall services. This collaboration supports DITO's expansion while cementing GTS's presence in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:10 IST
GTS and DITO Telecommunity Forge Strategic Telecom Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. (GTS) has signed a three-year exclusive deal with DITO Telecommunity, the fastest-growing telecom provider in the Philippines. This partnership aims to boost DITO's network security while exploring new revenue opportunities through advanced voice monetization and firewall services.

This agreement marks a crucial step for DITO in expanding its service offerings and consolidating its subscriber base, which now exceeds 14 million users since its launch. Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO of GTS, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the support for DITO's growth and network optimization efforts beyond the Philippines.

Eric R. Alberto, CEO of DITO Telecommunity, highlighted the partnership's importance in expanding international voice capabilities and preventing potential revenue leakages. This move also underlines GTS's commitment to providing next-generation solutions to telecom operators worldwide while strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024