Fractal Achieves AWS Consumer Goods Competency: A New Era in AI Solutions

Fractal, a leading name in artificial intelligence solutions for Fortune 500 companies, has announced its achievement of the AWS Consumer Goods Competency.

This recognition underscores Fractal's capability as an AWS partner to deliver validated solutions that address operational challenges within the consumer goods industry. By combining deep industry insights with AWS technologies, Fractal empowers brands to enhance their efficiency and navigate the competitive landscape effectively.

Fractal has set itself apart by showcasing technical proficiency and success in customer engagements. This competency attests to Fractal's ability to aid brands in transforming product development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing strategies. Vice President Vikram Magon emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging AI technologies for substantial business transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)