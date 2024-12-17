Left Menu

Fractal Achieves AWS Consumer Goods Competency: A New Era in AI Solutions

Fractal, a prominent AI solutions provider for Fortune 500 companies, has achieved the AWS Consumer Goods Competency. This recognition highlights Fractal's expertise in delivering innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency in the consumer goods sector, leveraging AWS technologies to drive transformative growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:04 IST
Fractal Achieves AWS Consumer Goods Competency: A New Era in AI Solutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

Fractal, a leading name in artificial intelligence solutions for Fortune 500 companies, has announced its achievement of the AWS Consumer Goods Competency.

This recognition underscores Fractal's capability as an AWS partner to deliver validated solutions that address operational challenges within the consumer goods industry. By combining deep industry insights with AWS technologies, Fractal empowers brands to enhance their efficiency and navigate the competitive landscape effectively.

Fractal has set itself apart by showcasing technical proficiency and success in customer engagements. This competency attests to Fractal's ability to aid brands in transforming product development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing strategies. Vice President Vikram Magon emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging AI technologies for substantial business transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024