Kenya Faces Major Power Outage, Internet Disruption

Kenya endured a countrywide power outage on Wednesday, leading to widespread disruptions. This incident adds to a series of recurrent power issues in East Africa's largest economy.

Kenya Power, the nation's primary utility, is still exploring the reasons behind the blackout. The power disruption has impacted providers for over 9.6 million customers and neighboring regions, including Tanzania.

Global internet observatory Netblocks reported significant internet connectivity loss following the outage. Kenya Power assures the public that updates on restoration efforts will be communicated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)