Left Menu

Kenya Faces Major Power Outage, Internet Disruption

Kenya experienced a significant power outage that affected most of the nation and parts of Tanzania. This ongoing issue disrupted internet connectivity, impacting over 9.6 million customers. Kenya Power has yet to determine the cause and promises updates on the restoration process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:48 IST
Kenya Faces Major Power Outage, Internet Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya endured a countrywide power outage on Wednesday, leading to widespread disruptions. This incident adds to a series of recurrent power issues in East Africa's largest economy.

Kenya Power, the nation's primary utility, is still exploring the reasons behind the blackout. The power disruption has impacted providers for over 9.6 million customers and neighboring regions, including Tanzania.

Global internet observatory Netblocks reported significant internet connectivity loss following the outage. Kenya Power assures the public that updates on restoration efforts will be communicated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024