Kenya Faces Major Power Outage, Internet Disruption
Kenya experienced a significant power outage that affected most of the nation and parts of Tanzania. This ongoing issue disrupted internet connectivity, impacting over 9.6 million customers. Kenya Power has yet to determine the cause and promises updates on the restoration process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:48 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya endured a countrywide power outage on Wednesday, leading to widespread disruptions. This incident adds to a series of recurrent power issues in East Africa's largest economy.
Kenya Power, the nation's primary utility, is still exploring the reasons behind the blackout. The power disruption has impacted providers for over 9.6 million customers and neighboring regions, including Tanzania.
Global internet observatory Netblocks reported significant internet connectivity loss following the outage. Kenya Power assures the public that updates on restoration efforts will be communicated shortly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Surge in Indian Electricity Trade: A Bright November
U.S. Extends Iraq's Electricity Waiver
Germany's Plan to Offset Electricity Fees Sparks Debate
Electricity Deputy Minister Reassures on Energy Cost and Taxe Pressures
Power Minister Leads Parliamentary Consultative Meeting on National Electricity Plan