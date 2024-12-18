Japan's Space One Faces Setback with Kairos Rocket Termination

In a disappointing turn of events, Japan's Space One terminated the flight of its Kairos rocket shortly after takeoff on Wednesday. This marked the company's second failure in nine months to achieve a successful satellite delivery.

Live footage from Wakayama prefecture displayed the 18-metre rocket launching at 11:00 a.m. local time but struggling with stability as it ascended. The mission, aimed to carry five small satellites, including a Taiwanese component, ended prematurely due to an unsustainable trajectory.

Space One is now investigating the cause of the mission failure and plans to hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. local time. Founded in 2018, the Tokyo-based company aims to launch 20 small rockets annually by 2029, despite a rocky start with both attempts ending unsuccessfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)