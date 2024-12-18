Left Menu

Japan's Space One Faces Setback with Kairos Rocket Termination

Space One, Japan's aspiring commercial space company, faced another setback as its Kairos rocket flight was terminated. The rocket lost stability shortly after launching, marking the company's second failed attempt within nine months to deliver satellites into space. An investigation and press conference are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 09:12 IST
Japan's Space One Faces Setback with Kairos Rocket Termination

In a disappointing turn of events, Japan's Space One terminated the flight of its Kairos rocket shortly after takeoff on Wednesday. This marked the company's second failure in nine months to achieve a successful satellite delivery.

Live footage from Wakayama prefecture displayed the 18-metre rocket launching at 11:00 a.m. local time but struggling with stability as it ascended. The mission, aimed to carry five small satellites, including a Taiwanese component, ended prematurely due to an unsustainable trajectory.

Space One is now investigating the cause of the mission failure and plans to hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. local time. Founded in 2018, the Tokyo-based company aims to launch 20 small rockets annually by 2029, despite a rocky start with both attempts ending unsuccessfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024