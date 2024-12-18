Left Menu

Boeing Resumes Production After Strike: A New Chapter for Airplane Manufacturing

Boeing has resumed production on all halted airplane programs after a machinists strike in the Pacific Northwest. The company confirmed restarting its 737 MAX production, a month after a seven-week strike ended. CEO Stephanie Pope emphasized the importance of training and optimal inventory levels.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing announced Tuesday that its airplane production has fully resumed following a strike by machinists in the Pacific Northwest. The industrial action had led to halts in operations but all programs are now back on track.

The company had previously confirmed that production of its popular 737 MAX jetliner restarted in early December. This development comes about a month after a seven-week strike concluded, involving 33,000 factory workers.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope shared via social media that the company has recommenced production across its various airplane lines, including the 737, 767, and 777/777X. She mentioned that Boeing has focused on ensuring its workforce is well-trained and inventory is managed to support efficient production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

