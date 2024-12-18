Left Menu

LAVA Blaze Duo 5G: Revolutionizing Smartphone Experience

Lava International Limited unveils the LAVA Blaze Duo 5G, featuring a secondary AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset for high performance. Priced from ₹14,999, this smartphone offers advanced features like a 64MP Sony rear camera and LPDDR5 RAM, launching exclusively on Amazon on December 20th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lava International Limited, a leader in Indian smartphone manufacturing, has announced the launch of its newest product, the LAVA Blaze Duo 5G. This innovative smartphone is equipped with cutting-edge technology and user-centric features, catering to the needs of today's fast-paced tech enthusiasts.

The LAVA Blaze Duo 5G stands out with its unique 4.02cm Secondary AMOLED Rear Display, designed for multitasking without using the main screen. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor and supports both 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, paired with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Starting at an introductory price of ₹14,999, this device offers exceptional value for money.

Performance is top-notch, featuring a 64MP Sony sensor rear camera and a 16MP front camera that ensures high-quality photography. The device also includes a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability, optimizing user efficiency. The Blaze Duo 5G will be exclusively available on Amazon starting December 20th, available in two sleek colors: Celestial Blue and Arctic White.

(With inputs from agencies.)

