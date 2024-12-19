Space Innovations and Challenges: From Laser Debris Solutions to Rocket Setbacks

In a significant stride towards resolving the space debris issue, startups from Japan and India are collaborating on a project to study laser-equipped satellites. Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian firm InspeCity are set to explore potential business opportunities, including satellite de-orbiting services, as space congestion worsens.

Meanwhile, environmental concerns spotlight Chile's giant 'living fossil' frog, Calyptocephallela gayi. Climate change and human activity are threatening this ancient species, which has inhabited the planet since the age of dinosaurs. The frogs, some of the largest in the world, face habitat loss due to these dual pressures.

In other space news, a power outage impacted SpaceX's mission control in September during the historic Polaris Dawn spacewalk. The incident underscores recent challenges in space operations, including Japan's Space One rocket failure and NASA's delayed astronaut returns, issues stressing the complexities of modern space endeavors.

