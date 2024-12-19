Left Menu

Apple Clashes with Meta Over Privacy Concerns

Apple has criticized Meta Platforms for requesting extensive access to Apple's software tools, potentially endangering user privacy and security. Under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple faces pressure to allow interoperability with rivals. Meta has submitted 15 such requests, more than any other company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 04:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a recent development, Apple criticized Meta Platforms, accusing the social media giant of requesting excessive access to its software tools. Apple claims this could jeopardize user privacy and security, further intensifying the competition between these tech behemoths.

According to the European Union's Digital Markets Act, effective since last year, Apple is mandated to facilitate interoperability with competitors. Failure to comply could result in a hefty penalty of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

Thus far, Meta has filed 15 interoperability requests, seeking extensive access to Apple's technology. This exceeds the number submitted by any other company, raising concerns about potential privacy and security implications, as noted in Apple's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

