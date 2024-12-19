Innovative Steps Towards Tackling Space Debris and Other Science Updates

In a demonstration of international collaboration, space startups from Japan and India are set to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites to address the pressing issue of space debris. The partnership involves Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian company InspeCity, aiming to advance in-space services like de-orbiting defunct satellites.

Meanwhile, in Chile, the rare Helmeted Water Toad is facing grave threats due to climate change and human encroachment. This unique species, which dates back to the time of dinosaurs, is witnessing habitat degradation, raising concerns about its survival.

In a separate development, SpaceX experienced a power failure in California, disrupting ground control during a mission that featured the first private spacewalk. Elsewhere, Japan's Space One faced a setback with its Kairos rocket, which failed soon after launch, as the country aims to bolster its space industry.

