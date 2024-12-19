Left Menu

Innovative Steps Towards Tackling Space Debris and Other Science Updates

A summary of current science news includes joint efforts by Japanese and Indian startups to study laser-equipped satellites to tackle space debris, threats to Chile's giant 'living fossil' frog from climate change and human activities, a SpaceX power outage during a historic spacewalk, a failed Japanese rocket launch, and delays in NASA astronauts' return from the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:27 IST
Innovative Steps Towards Tackling Space Debris and Other Science Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a demonstration of international collaboration, space startups from Japan and India are set to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites to address the pressing issue of space debris. The partnership involves Tokyo-based Orbital Lasers and Indian company InspeCity, aiming to advance in-space services like de-orbiting defunct satellites.

Meanwhile, in Chile, the rare Helmeted Water Toad is facing grave threats due to climate change and human encroachment. This unique species, which dates back to the time of dinosaurs, is witnessing habitat degradation, raising concerns about its survival.

In a separate development, SpaceX experienced a power failure in California, disrupting ground control during a mission that featured the first private spacewalk. Elsewhere, Japan's Space One faced a setback with its Kairos rocket, which failed soon after launch, as the country aims to bolster its space industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024