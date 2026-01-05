Siddaramaiah Set to Break Longest-Serving Karnataka CM Record

On the brink of making history, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will surpass D Devaraj Urs as Karnataka's longest-serving leader on January 6. Triumphantly, he credits this achievement to the people's blessings, marking a significant milestone in state politics.

Reflecting on his career, Siddaramaiah notes the distinctions between his social background and that of his predecessor Urs, who belonged to the ruling class. Despite initial humble aspirations, Siddaramaiah has contested 13 elections, capturing the role of Chief Minister against considerable odds.

Amidst this landmark, Siddaramaiah notes that political eras differ. While financial challenges arise with GST compensation woes, he navigates complexities, including a potential cabinet reshuffle and the future of welfare schemes, which he claims the Centre threatens to dismantle.

