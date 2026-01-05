Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Set to Break Longest-Serving Karnataka CM Record

Siddaramaiah is poised to surpass D Devaraj Urs as Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister. Acknowledging his social background as different from Urs, he reflects on his political journey and future records. He also addresses GST challenges and impending cabinet reshuffles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:12 IST
Siddaramaiah Set to Break Longest-Serving Karnataka CM Record
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

On the brink of making history, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will surpass D Devaraj Urs as Karnataka's longest-serving leader on January 6. Triumphantly, he credits this achievement to the people's blessings, marking a significant milestone in state politics.

Reflecting on his career, Siddaramaiah notes the distinctions between his social background and that of his predecessor Urs, who belonged to the ruling class. Despite initial humble aspirations, Siddaramaiah has contested 13 elections, capturing the role of Chief Minister against considerable odds.

Amidst this landmark, Siddaramaiah notes that political eras differ. While financial challenges arise with GST compensation woes, he navigates complexities, including a potential cabinet reshuffle and the future of welfare schemes, which he claims the Centre threatens to dismantle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Supreme Court's Decision on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam Bail Pleas

Controversy Over Supreme Court's Decision on Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam B...

 India
2
FTSE 100 Nears 10,000 Amid Geopolitical Concerns

FTSE 100 Nears 10,000 Amid Geopolitical Concerns

 Global
3
Syrian-Israeli Talks Resume: Aiming for Security and Sovereignty

Syrian-Israeli Talks Resume: Aiming for Security and Sovereignty

 Lebanon
4
Starmer Stands Firm: Greenland's Future Lies with Denmark

Starmer Stands Firm: Greenland's Future Lies with Denmark

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026