ONGC Gas Pipeline Fire Erupts in Andhra Pradesh

A fire broke out at a gas pipeline in Konaseema district, operated by ONGC's contractor, following a leak. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. ONGC officials and local administration are on-site to manage the situation and investigate the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:04 IST
  • India

A gas pipeline leak led to a fire in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, managed by ONGC's production contractor, Deep Industries Ltd. No deaths or injuries have been reported as per initial information, said an ONGC official.

Responding swiftly, senior ONGC officials from Rajahmundry headed to Mori village, where the blaze erupted at the Mori-5 well. An official confirmed that the fire resulted from a gas leak during operations managed by Deep Industries Ltd, aimed at production enhancement.

Authorities are assessing the situation to determine the cause, while the Konaseema district administration manages firefighting efforts. Deep Industries Ltd won a substantial contract in 2024 for enhancing production at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset and has operated the Mori-5 well for approximately one year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

