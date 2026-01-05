Maharashtra's Transport Transformation: 8,000 Buses by 2026

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has directed officials to accelerate the tender process to integrate 8,000 new buses into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet by 2026.

Sarnaik, who also chairs MSRTC, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of current departmental operations, insisting on full utilization of earmarked funds.

He emphasized the need for completion of pending infrastructure works and promised accountability for any departmental inefficiencies, reiterating the state's commitment to modernizing transport services.