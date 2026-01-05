Maharashtra's Transport Transformation: 8,000 Buses by 2026
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik urged swift action to incorporate 8,000 new buses into the MSRTC by 2026. He emphasized timely tender processes and full budget utilization to enhance passenger services, warning against delays in infrastructure projects and promising accountability for inefficiencies.
Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has directed officials to accelerate the tender process to integrate 8,000 new buses into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet by 2026.
Sarnaik, who also chairs MSRTC, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of current departmental operations, insisting on full utilization of earmarked funds.
He emphasized the need for completion of pending infrastructure works and promised accountability for any departmental inefficiencies, reiterating the state's commitment to modernizing transport services.
