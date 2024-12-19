Autonomous Drone Revolution: Nature-Inspired Swarming Takes Flight

A swarm of 100 autonomous drones soared through Hungary's night sky, showcasing over a decade of research that could revolutionize unmanned flight. Inspired by natural swarming behaviors, these drones navigate with collision avoidance and trajectory planning, all without pre-programming or centralized control.

Developed at Eotvos Lorand University, the drones employ algorithms based on animal movements, enabling them to communicate and coordinate autonomously. Despite potential efficiency gains across numerous sectors, experts caution that military misuse could pose significant risks.

The technology, which could support up to 5,000 drones working together, promises advancements in meteorology, agriculture, and decentralization of air traffic control systems, offering significant implications for various industries.

