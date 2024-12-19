Left Menu

Autonomous Drone Revolution: Nature-Inspired Swarming Takes Flight

Scientists in Hungary have developed a swarm of autonomous drones that mimic animal behavior, enabling real-time decision-making without pre-programming. While this technology promises efficiency in various sectors, concerns arise over potential misuse, especially in military applications. The innovation holds potential for agriculture, meteorology, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:47 IST
  • Hungary

A swarm of 100 autonomous drones soared through Hungary's night sky, showcasing over a decade of research that could revolutionize unmanned flight. Inspired by natural swarming behaviors, these drones navigate with collision avoidance and trajectory planning, all without pre-programming or centralized control.

Developed at Eotvos Lorand University, the drones employ algorithms based on animal movements, enabling them to communicate and coordinate autonomously. Despite potential efficiency gains across numerous sectors, experts caution that military misuse could pose significant risks.

The technology, which could support up to 5,000 drones working together, promises advancements in meteorology, agriculture, and decentralization of air traffic control systems, offering significant implications for various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

