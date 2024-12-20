Profile Wireless: Revolutionizing Content Creation with Superior Audio Solutions

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest innovation, Profile Wireless, specifically designed to elevate the audio quality for content creators and videographers. The 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system is compatible with mobile phones, cameras, and computers, and offers multiple functionalities such as clip-on, handheld, or tabletop use.

The system includes a multifunctional charging bar doubling as a mic, a two-channel receiver with OLED display, and pre-paired clip-on microphones, all geared towards capturing high-quality audio with ease. Features like Backup Recording Mode prevent audio loss, while the system's 245-meter range ensures reliability for long-distance recording.

With a retail price of INR 29,900, Profile Wireless will be available by the first quarter of 2025. Following Sennheiser's long-standing tradition of pioneering audio solutions, this product sets a new standard for versatility and performance in audio recording.

(With inputs from agencies.)