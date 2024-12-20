Left Menu

Profile Wireless: Revolutionizing Content Creation with Superior Audio Solutions

Sennheiser's Profile Wireless is a 2.4 GHz microphone system designed for content creators, offering versatile use with mobile phones, cameras, and computers. It features a multifunctional charging bar, reliable long-distance audio capture, and innovative recording modes for superior sound. Available in Q1 2025 for INR 29,900.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:38 IST
Sennheiser has unveiled its latest innovation, Profile Wireless, specifically designed to elevate the audio quality for content creators and videographers. The 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system is compatible with mobile phones, cameras, and computers, and offers multiple functionalities such as clip-on, handheld, or tabletop use.

The system includes a multifunctional charging bar doubling as a mic, a two-channel receiver with OLED display, and pre-paired clip-on microphones, all geared towards capturing high-quality audio with ease. Features like Backup Recording Mode prevent audio loss, while the system's 245-meter range ensures reliability for long-distance recording.

With a retail price of INR 29,900, Profile Wireless will be available by the first quarter of 2025. Following Sennheiser's long-standing tradition of pioneering audio solutions, this product sets a new standard for versatility and performance in audio recording.

