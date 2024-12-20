Left Menu

Revolutionizing AI: Government's Strategic Push in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

The government is launching data and AI labs across tier 2 and tier 3 cities as part of the IndiaAI mission. This initiative aims to enhance AI skills and infrastructure development. Proposals are being invited from states and UTs to establish these labs in collaboration with institutions like NIELIT.

Updated: 20-12-2024 17:16 IST
The government is embarking on an ambitious plan to establish data and AI labs in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the nation, showcasing its commitment to the IndiaAI mission, officials revealed on Friday in Parliament.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, outlined the initiative, which encourages proposals from all 36 states and Union Territories. In conjunction with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), 27 such labs are planned, featuring enhanced AI training and development.

Additionally, IndiaAI fellowships are annually awarded to hundreds of B-Tech and M-Tech students, fostering a robust AI development ecosystem. The government has selected eight key AI projects from various institutes, addressing critical issues like ethical AI development and AI bias mitigation.

