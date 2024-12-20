Peru's Economic Forecast Brightens

In a recent report, Peru's Central Bank revised its economic growth forecast for the year upward to 3.2%, slightly above its previous prediction of 3.1%.

This upward adjustment signals positive momentum for the Peruvian economy, indicating resilient performance in spite of global economic challenges.

Looking ahead, the Central Bank anticipated a 3.0% growth rate for 2025, suggesting sustained economic strength in the foreseeable future.

