Peru's Economic Forecast Brightens

The Central Bank of Peru has raised its economic growth prediction for the nation to 3.2% for this year, an improvement from the previous estimate of 3.1%. The bank also projected a growth rate of 3.0% for the year 2025, signaling steady long-term economic health.

Updated: 20-12-2024 21:57 IST
In a recent report, Peru's Central Bank revised its economic growth forecast for the year upward to 3.2%, slightly above its previous prediction of 3.1%.

This upward adjustment signals positive momentum for the Peruvian economy, indicating resilient performance in spite of global economic challenges.

Looking ahead, the Central Bank anticipated a 3.0% growth rate for 2025, suggesting sustained economic strength in the foreseeable future.

