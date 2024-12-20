Semiconductor Surge: Andhra Pradesh's Orvakal Industrial Park Attracts Massive Investment

Andhra Pradesh is poised to attract a massive investment of Rs 14,000 crore in the semiconductor sector at its Orvakal Industrial Park, as reported by Industries Minister T G Bharat.

An Indo-Japanese company has expressed strong interest in the venture, with meetings arranged between its executive and IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati.

The proposed deal, expected to be finalized in January 2025 in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, highlights the favorable investment conditions of the Orvakal hub in the Rayalaseema region.

(With inputs from agencies.)