Celebrations Sparkle as Spain's 'El Gordo' Lottery Kicks Off Christmas Season

Players in Spain erupted in celebration after Sunday's annual Christmas lottery, a historic 200-year-old event, delivered a record-breaking 2.71 billion euros in prizes. Known as the 'El Gordo', this lottery continues to mark the festive start of the Christmas season across the nation.

The top prize, secured in Logroño, capital of the wine-rich La Rioja region, was announced during a nationally broadcast ceremony at Madrid's Teatro Real. In a charming tradition, students from San Ildefonso school declared the winning numbers to the eager audience.

The Spanish lottery, steeped in history since its inception in 1812, sees widespread community participation. Tickets, often costing 20 euros each, are purchased by families and friends hoping to share in the offerings of one of the globe's most generous lotteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)