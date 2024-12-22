Left Menu

Celebrations Sparkle as Spain's 'El Gordo' Lottery Kicks Off Christmas Season

In Spain, the traditional Christmas lottery, known as 'El Gordo', distributes 2.71 billion euros in prizes. The main prize went to Logroño in La Rioja. The event, marked by festivities and embraced by communities, draws national attention. Proceeds benefit social causes, continuing a tradition since 1812.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:20 IST
Celebrations Sparkle as Spain's 'El Gordo' Lottery Kicks Off Christmas Season
  • Country:
  • Spain

Players in Spain erupted in celebration after Sunday's annual Christmas lottery, a historic 200-year-old event, delivered a record-breaking 2.71 billion euros in prizes. Known as the 'El Gordo', this lottery continues to mark the festive start of the Christmas season across the nation.

The top prize, secured in Logroño, capital of the wine-rich La Rioja region, was announced during a nationally broadcast ceremony at Madrid's Teatro Real. In a charming tradition, students from San Ildefonso school declared the winning numbers to the eager audience.

The Spanish lottery, steeped in history since its inception in 1812, sees widespread community participation. Tickets, often costing 20 euros each, are purchased by families and friends hoping to share in the offerings of one of the globe's most generous lotteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024