Celebrations Sparkle as Spain's 'El Gordo' Lottery Kicks Off Christmas Season
In Spain, the traditional Christmas lottery, known as 'El Gordo', distributes 2.71 billion euros in prizes. The main prize went to Logroño in La Rioja. The event, marked by festivities and embraced by communities, draws national attention. Proceeds benefit social causes, continuing a tradition since 1812.
Players in Spain erupted in celebration after Sunday's annual Christmas lottery, a historic 200-year-old event, delivered a record-breaking 2.71 billion euros in prizes. Known as the 'El Gordo', this lottery continues to mark the festive start of the Christmas season across the nation.
The top prize, secured in Logroño, capital of the wine-rich La Rioja region, was announced during a nationally broadcast ceremony at Madrid's Teatro Real. In a charming tradition, students from San Ildefonso school declared the winning numbers to the eager audience.
The Spanish lottery, steeped in history since its inception in 1812, sees widespread community participation. Tickets, often costing 20 euros each, are purchased by families and friends hoping to share in the offerings of one of the globe's most generous lotteries.
