Left Menu

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

News Corp and Telstra are selling their Australian cable TV and streaming business, Foxtel, to DAZN for A$3.4 billion. This acquisition allows DAZN to expand into the sports-focused Australian market. News Corp will retain a 6% stake and Telstra 3% in the DAZN platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 05:45 IST
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

News Corp and Telstra have reached an agreement to sell their cable TV and streaming company, Foxtel, to the British sports platform DAZN. The deal values the struggling Australian business at A$3.4 billion, including debt.

The transaction includes full repayment of shareholder loans valued at A$578 million, with Foxtel's existing debt to be refinanced upon closing. Post-deal, News Corp will hold a 6% stake in DAZN, while Telstra will own 3%, as the platform seeks to expand its global presence under the leadership of billionaire Len Blavatnik.

The sale of Foxtel comes as a strategic move for News Corp amidst dwindling subscription numbers, with many consumers opting for more affordable streaming services like Netflix. The acquisition is a significant milestone for DAZN in its mission to become the preeminent global sports streaming service. Share prices for News Corp increased by 1% in early trading, while Telstra shares rose by 0.4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024