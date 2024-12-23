BSNL Unveils Revolutionary Connectivity and Entertainment Initiatives

India's trusted telecom service provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has introduced three innovative services to augment connectivity and digital entertainment for millions of Indians. Unveiling these initiatives in Puducherry, BSNL is reaffirming its mission to ensure inclusive digital experiences across the nation.

First among these is BSNL's Intranet TV (BiTV), providing over 300 live channels free on mobile devices to users in Puducherry, developed alongside OTTplay. This pioneering service emphasizes BSNL's strategic move towards redefining customer engagement through digital content.

BSNL has also extended its National Wi-Fi Roaming Facility to rural Ballabhpur, facilitating high-speed internet access via Wi-Fi hotspots for BSNL and non-BSNL users. Additionally, the Intranet Fibre-based TV (IFTV) service is now available for BSNL FTTH subscribers, offering premium channels for free. These milestones mark BSNL's unyielding commitment to bridging the digital divide across India.

