BSNL Unveils Revolutionary Connectivity and Entertainment Initiatives

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduces three transformative initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and entertainment in India. These include the launch of BiTV, a free intranet TV service in Puducherry, a National Wi-Fi Roaming Facility in rural areas, and the Intranet Fibre-based TV (IFTV).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's trusted telecom service provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has introduced three innovative services to augment connectivity and digital entertainment for millions of Indians. Unveiling these initiatives in Puducherry, BSNL is reaffirming its mission to ensure inclusive digital experiences across the nation.

First among these is BSNL's Intranet TV (BiTV), providing over 300 live channels free on mobile devices to users in Puducherry, developed alongside OTTplay. This pioneering service emphasizes BSNL's strategic move towards redefining customer engagement through digital content.

BSNL has also extended its National Wi-Fi Roaming Facility to rural Ballabhpur, facilitating high-speed internet access via Wi-Fi hotspots for BSNL and non-BSNL users. Additionally, the Intranet Fibre-based TV (IFTV) service is now available for BSNL FTTH subscribers, offering premium channels for free. These milestones mark BSNL's unyielding commitment to bridging the digital divide across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

