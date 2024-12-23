Left Menu

TRAI Revamps Tariff Rules: New Options for Mobile Users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended tariff rules, mandating mobile service providers to offer separate plans for voice calls and SMS. It also extended the validity of special recharge coupons up to 365 days, accommodating consumers who do not use data services with their mobile plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:53 IST
TRAI Revamps Tariff Rules: New Options for Mobile Users
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant regulatory shift, TRAI announced new tariffs for mobile operators, focusing on creating separate plans for voice calls and SMS for customers who bypass data services.

TRAI has lifted the 90-day limit on special recharge coupons, permitting up to 365 days of validity. This change addresses feedback, especially from senior citizens and households with broadband, who may not require data-inclusive plans.

The reform allows telecom providers to offer vouchers in any denomination, with a mandatory minimum of Rs 10. This development aims to enhance consumer choice and flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024