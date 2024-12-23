TRAI Revamps Tariff Rules: New Options for Mobile Users
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has amended tariff rules, mandating mobile service providers to offer separate plans for voice calls and SMS. It also extended the validity of special recharge coupons up to 365 days, accommodating consumers who do not use data services with their mobile plans.
In a significant regulatory shift, TRAI announced new tariffs for mobile operators, focusing on creating separate plans for voice calls and SMS for customers who bypass data services.
TRAI has lifted the 90-day limit on special recharge coupons, permitting up to 365 days of validity. This change addresses feedback, especially from senior citizens and households with broadband, who may not require data-inclusive plans.
The reform allows telecom providers to offer vouchers in any denomination, with a mandatory minimum of Rs 10. This development aims to enhance consumer choice and flexibility.
