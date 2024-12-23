TRAI Revamps Tariff Rules: New Options for Mobile Users

In a significant regulatory shift, TRAI announced new tariffs for mobile operators, focusing on creating separate plans for voice calls and SMS for customers who bypass data services.

TRAI has lifted the 90-day limit on special recharge coupons, permitting up to 365 days of validity. This change addresses feedback, especially from senior citizens and households with broadband, who may not require data-inclusive plans.

The reform allows telecom providers to offer vouchers in any denomination, with a mandatory minimum of Rs 10. This development aims to enhance consumer choice and flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)