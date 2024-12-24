Left Menu

Movate Emerges as Leader in Digital Workplace Services 2024

Movate, renowned for its leadership in digital technology, has been recognized by Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 for mid-market enterprises. The recognition highlights Movate's innovative generative AI applications, smart workplace tools, and persona-centric approaches that transform workplace experiences for operational efficiency and seamless collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:35 IST
Movate Emerges as Leader in Digital Workplace Services 2024
Representative Image Image Credit:

Movate, a key player in digital technology and IT services, has secured a leadership position in the prestigious Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 for mid-market enterprises.

The accolade acknowledges Movate's forward-thinking Digital Workplace Service Offering, known for integrating cutting-edge generative AI applications and smart workplace tools to meet modern enterprises' evolving needs.

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, highlighted the company's commitment to reimagining the employee experience through smart, AI-driven solutions. The approach has helped Movate become a leader in its sector, especially catering to mid-market enterprises with unique sourcing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024