Movate Emerges as Leader in Digital Workplace Services 2024

Movate, a key player in digital technology and IT services, has secured a leadership position in the prestigious Everest Group's Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 for mid-market enterprises.

The accolade acknowledges Movate's forward-thinking Digital Workplace Service Offering, known for integrating cutting-edge generative AI applications and smart workplace tools to meet modern enterprises' evolving needs.

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, highlighted the company's commitment to reimagining the employee experience through smart, AI-driven solutions. The approach has helped Movate become a leader in its sector, especially catering to mid-market enterprises with unique sourcing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)