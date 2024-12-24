CARIAD India's Digital Drive: Transforming Automotive Software

The CARIAD Business Unit from Embitel in Bengaluru has rebranded as CARIAD India. This move signifies closer collaboration with CARIAD SE, the automotive software giant of the Volkswagen Group. The 400-strong team in India will continue to be pivotal in various technology projects such as platform software and high-speed communication technologies.

Since 2020, the business unit has been critical in developing cutting-edge solutions, including ADAS/AD and the Scalable Vehicle Compute Platform (SVCP). The rebranding underlines CARIAD's commitment to India, recognizing its thriving tech landscape. Sharad Bairathi, Managing Director at Embitel, views this as a strategic milestone in a competitive market.

India's CARIAD team is expanding its expertise, especially in power systems and energy management for electric vehicles. The legal status of Embitel Technologies remains unchanged, as it continues under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. CARIAD's impact extends globally, pushing automotive digital transformation with over 6,000 experts worldwide.

