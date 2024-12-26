Left Menu

Revolutionizing Ad Campaigns: QuickAds.ai Unifies Management Tools

QuickAds.ai introduces a 'Schedule and Launch' feature allowing businesses to manage social media posts and ad campaigns from a single platform. This innovation streamlines campaign management by integrating tools for effortless scheduling and execution, boosting brand consistency and efficiency across digital marketing efforts.

QuickAds.ai, developed by BrandBooster Pte. Ltd., has unveiled a cutting-edge 'Schedule and Launch' feature that transforms how businesses manage their digital marketing efforts. The platform consolidates the scheduling and launching of social media posts and ad campaigns into one seamless process, eliminating the reliance on multiple tools.

By unifying the management of both organic and paid content, QuickAds.ai simplifies the workflow, enabling marketing teams to create, launch, and run high-performance campaigns more efficiently. Users can handle both images and video creatives under one roof, enhancing productivity and focusing on strategic planning.

Nitin Mahajan, CEO of QuickAds.ai, emphasizes the platform's ability to reduce tool fragmentation, saying, 'Our new features bring everything together, making campaign management truly effortless.' Offering ad scoring, brand compliance checks, and performance optimization tools, QuickAds.com positions itself as an indispensable tool for SMBs and high-growth businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

