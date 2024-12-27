Left Menu

Netrack Showcases Cutting-Edge Data Center Solutions at BICSI Mumbai

Netrack showcased its advanced solutions for high and medium-density environments at the BICSI event in Mumbai. Key highlights included innovative cooling technology and CE-certified PDUs. The event featured insightful discussions led by industry leaders, focusing on sustainability and efficiency in future IT infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:55 IST
As 2023 nears its end, Netrack made a significant impact at the BICSI event in Mumbai, underscoring its position as a leading provider of data center racks and IT infrastructure solutions. Among the innovative solutions presented were those designed to meet the growing demands of high and medium-density environments.

Key highlights of the event included a comprehensive session by Mr. Krishna Raj, which focused on Netrack's latest offerings, notably the Rear Door Heat Exchanger. This cutting-edge technology optimizes cooling and energy efficiency in high-density data centers, addressing critical industry challenges such as thermal management.

Participation from industry professionals was robust, with many expressing keen interest in the solutions that Netrack showcased, including their CE-certified Power Distribution Units. The event not only enhanced Netrack's reputation as an innovator but also provided a platform to connect with stakeholders and reinforce its commitment to sustainability and efficient IT management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

