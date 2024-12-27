China's Stealthy Leap: Unveiling the Next Generation Fighter Designs

Blurred images of China's new military aircraft with stealth capabilities surfaced online, capturing the attention of defense experts. Both aircraft exhibit tailless designs, which rely on computer systems for stability.

The larger aircraft is diamond-shaped with three air intakes, a rarity in aviation design, while the smaller one appears more conventional but without a tail. The absence of 90-degree angles in these planes highlights China's commitment to minimizing radar detection.

As China continues its military advancements, Euan Graham of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute commends the country's aviation industry for its innovation, urging Western nations to shed complacency.

(With inputs from agencies.)