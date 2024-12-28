Debate on the U.S. Ban of TikTok Highlights Questions of Free Speech and Security

Free-speech advocates have raised concerns about a U.S. law targeting TikTok, likening it to censorship practices used by authoritarian regimes. This sentiment was conveyed in a brief submitted to the Supreme Court by groups like PEN America, pushing for the annulment of the controversial law.

The advocates argue the legislation unlawfully infringes upon the First Amendment by restricting Americans' access to foreign media. They compare it to historical censorship by Soviet and Chinese authorities, who limited Western broadcasts and media access.

Despite this, the U.S. Justice Department maintains that TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, poses a national security threat due to its data access, a claim backed by courts aiming to protect American interests from foreign adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)