Left Menu

Debate on the U.S. Ban of TikTok Highlights Questions of Free Speech and Security

Free-speech advocates challenge a U.S. law banning TikTok, arguing it mirrors authoritarian censorship. They urge the Supreme Court to strike down the law, claiming it violates the First Amendment. Meanwhile, the U.S. government cites national security concerns over Chinese-owned TikTok's data access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:55 IST
Debate on the U.S. Ban of TikTok Highlights Questions of Free Speech and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Free-speech advocates have raised concerns about a U.S. law targeting TikTok, likening it to censorship practices used by authoritarian regimes. This sentiment was conveyed in a brief submitted to the Supreme Court by groups like PEN America, pushing for the annulment of the controversial law.

The advocates argue the legislation unlawfully infringes upon the First Amendment by restricting Americans' access to foreign media. They compare it to historical censorship by Soviet and Chinese authorities, who limited Western broadcasts and media access.

Despite this, the U.S. Justice Department maintains that TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, poses a national security threat due to its data access, a claim backed by courts aiming to protect American interests from foreign adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024