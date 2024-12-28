Debate on the U.S. Ban of TikTok Highlights Questions of Free Speech and Security
Free-speech advocates challenge a U.S. law banning TikTok, arguing it mirrors authoritarian censorship. They urge the Supreme Court to strike down the law, claiming it violates the First Amendment. Meanwhile, the U.S. government cites national security concerns over Chinese-owned TikTok's data access.
Free-speech advocates have raised concerns about a U.S. law targeting TikTok, likening it to censorship practices used by authoritarian regimes. This sentiment was conveyed in a brief submitted to the Supreme Court by groups like PEN America, pushing for the annulment of the controversial law.
The advocates argue the legislation unlawfully infringes upon the First Amendment by restricting Americans' access to foreign media. They compare it to historical censorship by Soviet and Chinese authorities, who limited Western broadcasts and media access.
Despite this, the U.S. Justice Department maintains that TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, poses a national security threat due to its data access, a claim backed by courts aiming to protect American interests from foreign adversaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Landmark Interventions Reshape Judicial Landscape
Supreme Court Stalls Religious Site Claims Amidst Controversy
Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to Partha Chatterjee
Reforming Dowry and Domestic Violence Laws: A Supreme Court PIL
Supreme Court Grants Partha Chatterjee Bail in Cash-for-Jobs Scandal