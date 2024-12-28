Left Menu

Unmasking Salt Typhoon: China's Espionage Campaign Against US Telecom Firms

A ninth US telecom company has been hacked by Chinese spies, giving Beijing access to private communications. The cybersecurity breach named Salt Typhoon involves telecom networks, affecting senior US officials among others. The incident calls for improved cybersecurity measures as the Chinese government denies any involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 07:35 IST
A ninth American telecommunications firm has fallen victim to a significant Chinese espionage operation, according to White House reports. The breach, part of the scheme named 'Salt Typhoon,' provided Beijing officials access to private US texts and calls.

This revelation comes after the Biden administration revealed the extent of the hacking campaign earlier this month, already implicating eight other telecom companies and numerous other nations. Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger announced the latest victim after providing guidance for companies on identifying intruders.

The hacking operation undermined telecom networks to retrieve call records and access private communications. While the FBI hasn't named any victims, officials believe high-level US government members and political figures were targeted. Neuberger stressed the urgency for compulsory cybersecurity measures, a topic for the Federal Communications Commission's agenda next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

