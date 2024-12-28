Unmasking Salt Typhoon: China's Espionage Campaign Against US Telecom Firms

A ninth American telecommunications firm has fallen victim to a significant Chinese espionage operation, according to White House reports. The breach, part of the scheme named 'Salt Typhoon,' provided Beijing officials access to private US texts and calls.

This revelation comes after the Biden administration revealed the extent of the hacking campaign earlier this month, already implicating eight other telecom companies and numerous other nations. Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger announced the latest victim after providing guidance for companies on identifying intruders.

The hacking operation undermined telecom networks to retrieve call records and access private communications. While the FBI hasn't named any victims, officials believe high-level US government members and political figures were targeted. Neuberger stressed the urgency for compulsory cybersecurity measures, a topic for the Federal Communications Commission's agenda next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)