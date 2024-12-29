Salt Typhoon Cyberespionage Exposed: U.S. Telecoms in Crosshairs

AT&T has confirmed being targeted by the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation, thought to be linked to China. The wireless carrier stated its systems are now secure, cooperating with law enforcement and government officials to address the attacks.

According to AT&T's spokesperson, the probe revealed a few compromised data instances, with no current nation-state actor activity on their networks. The company continues to improve its defenses, working with authorities to safeguard customer information.

The cyberattack, which compromised another unnamed telecom company, granted hackers significant access, enabling potential surveillance capabilities. U.S. officials have urged high-profile figures to utilize encrypted apps for communications, amid rising concerns over U.S. telecom network security.

(With inputs from agencies.)