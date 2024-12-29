Left Menu

Salt Typhoon Cyberespionage Exposed: U.S. Telecoms in Crosshairs

The Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation, linked to China, targeted U.S. telecom giant AT&T, among others. Despite concerns over data breaches, AT&T reassures that its networks are secure. The U.S. government is working with companies to address the threat and urges encrypted apps for secure communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 07:19 IST
Salt Typhoon Cyberespionage Exposed: U.S. Telecoms in Crosshairs

AT&T has confirmed being targeted by the Salt Typhoon cyberespionage operation, thought to be linked to China. The wireless carrier stated its systems are now secure, cooperating with law enforcement and government officials to address the attacks.

According to AT&T's spokesperson, the probe revealed a few compromised data instances, with no current nation-state actor activity on their networks. The company continues to improve its defenses, working with authorities to safeguard customer information.

The cyberattack, which compromised another unnamed telecom company, granted hackers significant access, enabling potential surveillance capabilities. U.S. officials have urged high-profile figures to utilize encrypted apps for communications, amid rising concerns over U.S. telecom network security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024