Major U.S. telecom companies, AT&T and Verizon, confirmed on Saturday that their networks are secure following a cyber attack by the Chinese-linked Salt Typhoon operation. This announcement comes as both companies revealed they are working with law enforcement to tackle such threats effectively.

Although only a few information breaches were reported, AT&T is taking necessary precautions to protect customer data, regularly monitoring and upgrading its network security. Verizon, too, has successfully mitigated the immediate threat, announcing the containment of all activities tied to the incident, as verified by an esteemed cybersecurity firm.

Amid growing concerns about the scale of Chinese infiltration in U.S. telecommunications, names of key political figures targeted by the hacking operation highlighted the operation's gravity. U.S. agencies urge the adaptation of encrypted communication while global diplomatic tensions simmer around these cybersecurity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)