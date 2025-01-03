Left Menu

N Space Tech's Milestone with SwetchaSat: Pioneering India's UHF Communication

Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech successfully tested an indigenously-developed ultra-high-frequency communication system onboard SwetchaSat via the ISRO's POEM-4 platform. The startup, founded in 2020, received its first data set at the ISRO network in Bengaluru, marking a critical step towards advanced satellite communication technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for India's burgeoning space tech industry, Andhra Pradesh-based start-up N Space Tech announced the successful testing of its ultra-high-frequency communication system, SwetchaSat. The test was conducted onboard ISRO's POEM-4 platform.

The startup received its first set of data packages from SwetchaSat-V0 at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru on January 1st, marking a new advancement in satellite communication. Co-founder Divya Kothamasu hailed this achievement as a testament to the company's precision and reliability in space technology.

N Space Tech now plans to extend its capabilities to the Ku-band in future missions. Founded in 2020, the company specializes in satellite-communication systems and continues to pave the way for innovative communication mechanisms in space exploration.

