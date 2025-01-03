AI in the Battlefield: A Guiding Hand, Not a Replacement

The Chinese military is investing significantly in modernization, yet it warns its armed forces against relying heavily on artificial intelligence. AI should serve as a guiding tool, not a substitute for human decision-making on the battlefield, due to its lack of self-awareness, according to an article published in the People’s Liberation Army Daily.

The article stresses that, as AI evolves, it must remain subordinate to human judgment to maintain accountability, creativity, and strategic adaptability in military decision-making. The PLA endorses a model where AI works alongside human commanders, enhancing command effectiveness rather than supplanting human agency.

While AI can augment human capabilities in data analysis and planning, human autonomy and creativity remain essential on the battlefield. The PLA insists on a system where machines analyze data and provide insights, but final decisions rest with human commanders, ensuring against errors from AI's inherent limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)