Tidal Partners Strengthens Team with Strategic Hire from Evercore

Tidal Partners, a mergers and acquisitions firm, has recruited Anand Sankaralingam from Evercore to enhance its focus on the software industry. Formerly an engineer at Netflix and Yahoo, Sankaralingam brings experience from advising on high-profile deals involving companies like Palo Alto Networks and Tesla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 03:14 IST
Tidal Partners Strengthens Team with Strategic Hire from Evercore

Tidal Partners, a prominent player in mergers and acquisitions, recently announced the recruitment of investment banker Anand Sankaralingam from Evercore, according to confidential sources. Sankaralingam, who joined Evercore in 2014, will assume his new role at Tidal Partners this month, following a period of gardening leave.

With a focus on dealmaking in the software sector, Sankaralingam, based in Palo Alto, California, has notable experience advising on high-profile deals involving companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Tesla, and Facebook. An engineer by training, he spent over six years at Netflix and Yahoo before transitioning to investment banking.

Tidal Partners was founded by veteran technology bankers David Handler and David Neequaye. The firm, employing around 30 professionals, has been instrumental in significant transactions, including Cisco Systems' acquisition of Splunk. With Sankaralingam on board, Tidal Partners aims to further its impact in the technology industry.

