Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium Secures Top Spot in Global Sustainability Rankings

Vedanta Aluminium has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, achieving second place in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the aluminium sector worldwide. With an overall score of 77, based on ESG parameters, this marks the fourth consecutive year the company is featured among the top global companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:02 IST
Vedanta Aluminium Secures Top Spot in Global Sustainability Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Aluminium has secured the second position in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, solidifying its position as a leader in the aluminium sector globally. This achievement is recognized for its outstanding efforts in sustainability, measured through robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Attaining an overall score of 77, Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to sustainability is evident. The company continues to build on its impressive track record, ranking among the top companies for the fourth consecutive year. According to Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-executive Director at Vedanta Ltd, this reflects the dedication and hard work of their teams.

The S&P Global CSA is a prestigious benchmark, evaluating companies through a combination of disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, and engagement. Vedanta's performance in this assessment underscores its capability to manage material ESG risks and opportunities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025