Vedanta Aluminium Secures Top Spot in Global Sustainability Rankings

Vedanta Aluminium has secured the second position in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, solidifying its position as a leader in the aluminium sector globally. This achievement is recognized for its outstanding efforts in sustainability, measured through robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Attaining an overall score of 77, Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to sustainability is evident. The company continues to build on its impressive track record, ranking among the top companies for the fourth consecutive year. According to Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-executive Director at Vedanta Ltd, this reflects the dedication and hard work of their teams.

The S&P Global CSA is a prestigious benchmark, evaluating companies through a combination of disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, and engagement. Vedanta's performance in this assessment underscores its capability to manage material ESG risks and opportunities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)