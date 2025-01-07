Global Kartel Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Youth Marketing

Global Kartel, an innovative marketing firm based in Pune, Maharashtra, is poised to revolutionize the youth marketing sector in India with the launch of its AI-enhanced Martech platform. This cutting-edge initiative aims to transform how brands connect with young, tech-savvy audiences by utilizing advanced AI technology to refine marketing strategies.

From its humble beginnings in 2020, Global Kartel has quickly ascended to prominence in youth marketing with its flagship brand, BoomPanda. The company has expanded across various verticals including esports, event management, and digital marketing. The new AI platform marks the next stage in its growth, reflecting a robust commitment to innovation.

Adesh Kolhe, Chief Brand Officer of Global Kartel, expressed enthusiasm for the AI platform, highlighting the company's growth from a hostel to industry leadership. The firm's partnerships and campaigns have reached millions, offering impressive engagement levels and professional opportunities for students across India.

