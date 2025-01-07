Left Menu

Global Kartel Unveils AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizing Youth Marketing

Global Kartel, a Pune-based marketing firm, is launching a Martech AI-enabled platform to transform youth marketing. Leveraging AI technology, the platform aims to enhance brand engagement with the tech-savvy youth in India. Since its inception, Global Kartel has partnered with numerous colleges and brands, executing highly successful campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global Kartel, an innovative marketing firm based in Pune, Maharashtra, is poised to revolutionize the youth marketing sector in India with the launch of its AI-enhanced Martech platform. This cutting-edge initiative aims to transform how brands connect with young, tech-savvy audiences by utilizing advanced AI technology to refine marketing strategies.

From its humble beginnings in 2020, Global Kartel has quickly ascended to prominence in youth marketing with its flagship brand, BoomPanda. The company has expanded across various verticals including esports, event management, and digital marketing. The new AI platform marks the next stage in its growth, reflecting a robust commitment to innovation.

Adesh Kolhe, Chief Brand Officer of Global Kartel, expressed enthusiasm for the AI platform, highlighting the company's growth from a hostel to industry leadership. The firm's partnerships and campaigns have reached millions, offering impressive engagement levels and professional opportunities for students across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

