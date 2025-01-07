Left Menu

Pioneering Next-Gen Vehicles: Tata Technologies Partners with Telechips

Tata Technologies and Telechips have announced a strategic collaboration to develop software for next-generation software-defined vehicles. This partnership aims to blend Tata's automotive software expertise with Telechips' semiconductor technology to create scalable ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms, focusing on safety, intelligence, and connectivity.

Tata Technologies has formed a strategic alliance with Telechips, aiming to pioneer the development of innovative software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

This collaboration leverages Tata's vast experience in automotive software engineering together with Telechips' advanced semiconductor technologies, including systems on chips and AI Vision ADAS processors, to deliver competitive, intelligent, and connected vehicle platforms.

The focus of this initiative is on creating a scalable software framework enhancing ADAS and autonomous vehicle capabilities through artificial intelligence, thus paving the way for smarter, safer mobility solutions.

