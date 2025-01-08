MeitY Organizes Workshop to Strengthen Grievance Redressal Framework under IT Act

On January 7, 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hosted a workshop at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, focusing on enhancing the grievance redressal framework through the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). The event brought together key stakeholders, including GAC members, social media intermediaries, and senior government officials, to discuss ways to ensure a safer, more accountable internet for users.

Addressing Stakeholder Concerns for a Safer Internet

The primary objective of the workshop was to address concerns regarding the online grievance redressal process and to ensure a streamlined and efficient mechanism for resolving issues related to fake content, online abuse, and misinformation. The government urged social media platforms and intermediaries to act swiftly in addressing complaints, emphasizing that timely action is critical to maintaining public trust.

Sh. S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, addressed the gathering, stressing the need for GACs to work expeditiously in resolving grievances. He pointed out that trust in the grievance redressal mechanism is built only when users see their complaints being handled efficiently and resolved in a timely manner. He also underlined the importance of regular interaction between the GAC and the regulatory framework to identify issues proactively and provide effective solutions.

Increased Public Awareness Drives Demand for Grievance Redressal

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary at MeitY, highlighted that increased public awareness about the grievance redressal mechanisms has led to a significant rise in the number of appeals received by the GACs. The public’s growing understanding of the role of Grievance Officers and the appellate committees has empowered users to utilize these platforms for resolving their grievances.

The government has been actively working to educate users about their rights and the avenues available for lodging complaints. This awareness drive has seen an increase in the number of users seeking redressal for issues related to fake news, defamatory content, and other digital grievances.

About the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC)

The GAC was established under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, as part of the Government of India’s efforts to foster a safe and trusted internet. Operational since January 2023, the GAC provides an online dispute resolution mechanism for users aggrieved by the decisions of intermediaries' Grievance Officers.

Each GAC comprises a chairperson and two whole-time members who are responsible for reviewing appeals and ensuring a fair, transparent, and effective resolution process. The GAC aims to resolve appeals within thirty calendar days of receipt, providing a swift and efficient redressal process.

Key Features and Achievements of the GAC

The GAC operates through a dedicated web portal (https://gac.gov.in), enabling users to file appeals online, track the status of their cases, and receive timely updates. Since its inception, the GAC has made significant strides in its mission to provide effective grievance redressal:

Over 2,322 appeals have been received, with 2,081 successfully resolved.

A total of 980 appeals have been granted relief, with 1,214 orders issued.

The GAC receives an average of 300+ appeals per month, indicating a significant rise in public engagement.

Nearly 10,000 users are registered on the platform, reflecting growing awareness and trust in the system.

Digital intermediaries have actively complied with GAC orders, improving accountability across the internet ecosystem.

Strengthening the Digital Ecosystem

The GAC is a crucial part of India’s Digital India initiative, which aims to create a safe, secure, and inclusive digital environment for users. By providing a mechanism for users to have their grievances heard and resolved fairly, the GAC ensures the protection of individual rights and the promotion of responsible online behavior.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology remains committed to further strengthening the grievance redressal framework and ensuring that the interests of Indian internet users are safeguarded, fostering a safer and more trustworthy digital ecosystem.