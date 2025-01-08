AI Touch LLP Secures Funding Under TTDF Scheme to Develop AI-Powered 5G RAN Components

AI Touch LLP has been awarded funding under the Department of Telecommunications' Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), now known as “Digital Bharat Nidhi.” The funding will support the development of key components for a disaggregated 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), including the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), and Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) modules.

Advancing Indigenous 5G Capabilities

This project focuses on creating a unified platform integrating SMO, RIC, and NWDAF modules with an AI/ML-powered intent engine. Key features include:

AI/ML-Powered Automation: The platform facilitates intelligent, automated control of RAN and Core nodes via closed-loop automation.

Enhanced Network Performance: Integration of Non-Real-Time RIC, Near-Real-Time RIC, SMO, and NWDAF modules will enable AI/ML-driven network optimization, cross-domain orchestration, and analytics for better decision-making.

Operational Efficiency: Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will benefit from reduced operational complexities and cost efficiency while enhancing user experience during congestion scenarios.

The project will also offer interfaces for onboarding third-party applications and showcase a sample application to manage user experience under network congestion conditions.

Leadership Speaks on Milestone Achievement

At the contract signing ceremony, prominent leaders shared their perspectives:

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay , CEO of C-DOT, the project’s implementation partner, said: “C-DOT will ensure adherence to the highest standards of technological development, enabling collaboration between industry pioneers like AI Touch. This initiative is a significant step toward strengthening India’s telecom ecosystem with indigenous solutions.”

Dr. Parag Agarwal , Deputy Director General (DDG) of TTDF, emphasized: "The TTDF scheme fosters innovation in India's telecom sector. AI Touch's project will drive AI-based advancements while laying the foundation for a self-reliant 5G ecosystem."

Amit Gupta, Partner at AI Touch, stated: "Our focus is on leveraging AI and ML to develop predictive capabilities and automation frameworks. This project ensures our platform is equipped to address complex network challenges with precision."

Broader Impact and Future Prospects

The collaboration aims to bolster India’s telecom sector by:

Supporting new applications and enhancing operational efficiency.

Enabling MNOs to reduce costs while improving network performance.

Contributing to the development of a robust and indigenous 5G ecosystem.

By integrating cutting-edge AI and ML technologies, the initiative is set to deliver solutions that align with India’s vision for digital self-reliance and future-ready telecommunications infrastructure.

The project, overseen by C-DOT under the aegis of the Department of Telecommunications, is expected to significantly advance India’s 5G capabilities and establish a scalable framework for ongoing innovation.