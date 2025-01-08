Left Menu

Landmark EU Court Ruling on Data Breach Compensation

The EU General Court ordered the European Commission to compensate a German citizen for breaching data protection rules. The Commission was found to have improperly transferred personal data to the U.S. without safeguards, violating GDPR. The citizen received 400 euros in damages, marking a notable precedent in data privacy enforcement.

In an unprecedented decision, the EU General Court has mandated that the European Commission must compensate a German citizen for violation of data protection laws. This ruling marks the first instance where the Commission must pay damages for failing to adhere to its own stringent data protection standards.

The breach occurred when the citizen registered for a conference using 'Sign in with Facebook' on the EU login webpage, leading to the unauthorized transfer of his IP address to Meta Platforms in the United States. This action was found to contravene the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Considered one of the world's most rigorous data privacy laws, the GDPR has previously led to substantial fines for major corporations such as Klarna, Meta, and LinkedIn. This case could set a new precedent for holding institutions accountable under GDPR.

