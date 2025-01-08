Landmark EU Court Ruling on Data Breach Compensation

In an unprecedented decision, the EU General Court has mandated that the European Commission must compensate a German citizen for violation of data protection laws. This ruling marks the first instance where the Commission must pay damages for failing to adhere to its own stringent data protection standards.

The breach occurred when the citizen registered for a conference using 'Sign in with Facebook' on the EU login webpage, leading to the unauthorized transfer of his IP address to Meta Platforms in the United States. This action was found to contravene the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Considered one of the world's most rigorous data privacy laws, the GDPR has previously led to substantial fines for major corporations such as Klarna, Meta, and LinkedIn. This case could set a new precedent for holding institutions accountable under GDPR.

