Opposition Demands Repeal of Controversial Data Protection Act Section
The Opposition INDIA bloc has called for the repeal of Section 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, alleging it undermines the Right to Information Act. Critics argue the section restricts access to personal information that could be vital for public interest and transparency.
The INDIA bloc, led by Congress' Gaurav Gogoi, has voiced strong opposition to Section 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, demanding its repeal. They argue that this section severely weakens the Right to Information Act by allowing the government to withhold personal information without public interest considerations.
At a press conference, Gogoi highlighted that the act was passed amidst a no-confidence motion, and alleged that last-minute amendments by the government were made without proper deliberation. These changes, he claimed, have draconian implications on citizens' rights and freedom of the press.
Civil society and opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, have united to submit a memorandum to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, advocating for the repeal of this contentious section. The act has ignited significant debate over its impact on transparency and democratic rights.
